NDLEA recovers over 6,000kg of illicit drugs in five states

News
Ijeoma OPARA

1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered over six thousand kilograms of illicit drugs in Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Ebonyi states.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday by NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi.

“A suspected fake security agent, Abdullahi Mohammed, who claimed to be serving in one of the security formations in Mubi, Adamawa state, was arrested with four blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4kg along Bazza- Michika road.

“In the same vein, four other suspects were arrested at different locations in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, with assorted substances such as Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol- 5 and Tramadol tablets,” the statement said.

About 2,771kg of cannabis was recovered from three people Alabi Idowu, Oluwatomipe Olorundare and Finity Sunday.

Also, tramadol tablets and cannabis weighing 39kg were found in possession of 59-year-old Joy Peter in Ondo state on Wednesday.

More than two hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed in Ekiti on Thursday, and almost 3,000kg of cannabis was seized within the state.

“In Ebonyi, 29-year-old Ivoh Chukwuemeka accompanied by his girlfriend Ogbonna Peace, 18, was intercepted along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway with 20.357kg cannabis on Friday 19th November.

“Similarly, 377.5kg cannabis was seized from at least two suspects: Lucky Okhian and Aaron Monday in Owan West LGA as well as Okpokhumi forest in Owan East LGA of Edo state,” the statement added.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

NDLEA recovers over 6,000kg of illicit drugs in five states

Most Read

