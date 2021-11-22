29.1 C
#EndSARS protester allegedly attacked with matchete for testifying before panel

Vincent Ufuoma
EndSARS protesters in 2020
EndSARS protesters in 2020

A FEMALE #EndSARS protester who testified before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality was allegedly attacked with matchete on Sunday night.

A member of the panel Ebun-Oluwa Adegboruwa made the allegation in a post on his Facebook page on Monday.

“Just last night, one of the prominent #EndSARS protesters who testified before the panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos,” Adegboruwa said.

Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also alleged that he had been subjected to threats and attacks by officials of Lagos State government after the panel submitted its report last week.

He urged Nigerians to hold the state government responsible if anything happens to him.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations. I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced,” he said.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.”

He, however, declined to make further comments when contacted by The ICIR over the development.

Ebun-olu Adegboruwa

Adegboruwa had made similar claims in a statement he released last week.

The panel submitted its report on November 15.

The Lagos State government has set up a committee to review the report and come up with a White Paper.

The report, which was leaked to the media, indicted the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State government in the killing of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate and the subsequent cover-up of the incident.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

