Lagos #EndSARS panel members did not collect bribe – Adegboruwa

Vincent Ufuoma

1min read

A LAWYER Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has denied allegations that members of the Lagos State #EndSARS panel were bribed.

Adegboruwa, a member of the panel, said in a statement obtained by The ICIR on Thursday that agents of the Lagos State government were behind the allegation.

Since the submission of the panel’s report to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, Adegboruwa said agents of the Lagos State government have been attacking members of the panel.

According to him, officials of the state government have taken turns to say members of the panel were bribed.

“All manner of allegations have been heaped upon panel members, some of who have been called unprintable names.

“Just today, my attention has been drawn to an interview by a senior counsel to the Lagos State government, to the effect that panel members collected bribe in the course of the assignment. It is unfair, ungodly and least expected of the government and its lawyers.”

He said although their services were seen as a call to serve, no panel member lobbied to be appointed.

While calling for restraint from the government, Adegboruwa said he has in his custody the certified true copies of all proceedings of the panel and all exhibits tendered before it in respect of the Lekki Toll Gate Investigation.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) noted that it was unfair to seek to denigrate peoples’ hard-earned reputation just because they accepted to render selfless service at the behest of government.

He also warned that if the government and its agents does not stop the attacks, members of the panel would defend their integrity.

Adegboruwa urged Sanwo-Olu to keep to his promise to release a White Paper within two weeks and to send the unedited report of the panel to the National Economic Council (NEC).

Tempers have continued to flare across the country since a copy of the report, which indicted the Nigerian Army of massacre at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, was leaked to the media.

The report also indicted Sanwo-Olu in the intervention of the Army at Lekki Toll Gate.

The report stated that the Army was brought in on the request and permission of the state government.

