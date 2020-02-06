NECO result: Pass in English, Maths decreases by 13.8% in 2019

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results have shown a decline in the percentage of those who passed English and Mathematics by 13.8 per cent in 2019.

The Acting Registrar, Abubakar Mohammed Gana, in a press statement on Thursday, said a total of 70, 140 candidates had registered for the November/December examination in 2019, but only 33,576 candidates scored credit in both English and Mathematics, representing 48.68 per cent of the total candidates.

The statistics, according to the registrar, showed a 13.8 per cent reduction in pass/distinction grades attained last year by NECO in both major subjects.

In the November/December 2018 examination, 62.48 per cent of students scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

However, a recent report by the examination board revealed that only 48.68 per cent could pass the two major subjects in 2019.

Gana said 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 per cent of the total candidate, got five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

In addition, the registrar said the level of malpractice increased in 2019 by 17, 004 candidates compared to 12, o84, in the previous year.

The board attributed such development to the comprehensive monitoring by the senior staff of the council, which in turn resulted in a decline in the number of candidates who got five credits and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for English language is 65,207 out of which 41,214 representing 63 per cent got either distinction or Credit.

“66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54, 565 representing 82.18 per cent got either distinction or credit,” Gina said.

The acting registrar advised candidates to log on to www.neco.gov.ng to access their results.