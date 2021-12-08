NED offers grants for media projects

— 1 min read

THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions.

NED encourages applications from organisations working in diverse environments including newly established democracies, semi-authoritarian countries, highly repressive societies, and countries undergoing democratic transition.

Independent media organisations, civic groups, and associations can apply.

Grant amounts vary depending on the size and scope of the projects, but the average grant lasts 12 months and is around US$50,000.

The organisers are interested in proposals from organisations for nonpartisan programmes that seek to promote and defend human rights and the rule of law, support freedom of information and independent media, and promote accountability and transparency.

NED says, “Each year the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) makes direct grants to hundreds of nongovernmental organizations worldwide working to advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions

“Each year, NED makes more than 2,000 grants to support the projects of non-governmental groups abroad who are working for democratic goals in more than 100 countries.”

The deadline for submission of the application is December 21, 2021. Interested applicants can fill the form here.