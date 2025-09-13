Nepal calm as first female prime minister takes charge after deadly protests

NEPAL has returned to calm as its capital, Kathmandu, is slowly returning to normalcy after days of violent protests that left more than 50 people dead, hundreds injured, and key government institutions in ruins.

Shops were reopened, traffic flowed, and families returned to temples on Saturday following the swearing-in of former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister.

The 73-year-old, who became Nepal’s first female leader, has been tasked with restoring order and responding to protesters’ demands for a corruption-free government.

Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli, the veteran Communist Party leader, whose fourth term collapsed after mass demonstrations against corruption, economic hardship, and a controversial social media ban. Parliament has since been dissolved, with fresh elections scheduled for March 2026.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the protests, led largely by young Nepalis under the banner of “Gen Z,” erupted after the government shut down 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

The decision, authorities claimed, was aimed at curbing fake news and hate speech. But protesters saw it as a crackdown on free expression, coming on the heels of a viral “nepo kid” campaign that exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children.

The unrest quickly escalated. Protesters stormed Kathmandu, torching the Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s office, the Prime Minister’s residence, and Parliament. At least 20 people, including Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, were killed in the initial violence. By Wednesday, security forces reported that more than 12,500 prisoners had escaped from jails amid the chaos.

Karki’s emergence as prime minister came after high-level negotiations involving the army chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, and President Ram Chandra Paudel, as well as consultations with youth activists who had mobilised on Discord to press for her nomination.

Her reputation for independence and integrity has raised hopes among protesters that the interim government can break with what many describe as a cycle of “musical chairs” among ageing political elites.

For many citizens, the symbolism of a woman leading the government for the first time is equally significant. “Nepal has got its first woman prime minister,” said Suraj Bhattarai, a social worker in Kathmandu. “We believe she will push forward the fight against corruption and promote good governance.”

Neighbouring India has welcomed the transition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging support for Nepal’s peace and stability. But within the country, expectations are high that Karki’s interim government will not only calm the streets but also tackle entrenched corruption, the very issue that ignited the deadliest protests since the abolition of Nepal’s monarchy in 2008.