Netizens argue over whether N77,000 NYSC payment is thanks to Raye’s rant

NIGERIANS on social media are debating whether the 30-day rant by a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, fondly called Raye, compelled President Bola Tinubu’s government to begin paying the new N77,000 monthly allowance to corps members in the country.

The ICIR reports that corps members nationwide began confirming alerts for the N77,000 allowance on Wednesday, March 26, following a six-month delay since its approval in September 2024.

On March 16, Raye, who serves in Lagos State, expressed her frustration in a widely circulated video posted on her Instagram page. She called Tinubu a ‘terrible’ president while condemning rising inflation and the hardship Nigerians faced.

She also noted that the N33,000 monthly allowance she received as a corps member was insufficient to cover her basic needs.

Raye later claimed that the NYSC management ordered her to delete her posts, which she declined.

Her outcry subsequently elicited a huge support for her as eminent and other Nigerians stood with her and urged her to maintain her stance.

In another post on March 17, she urged Nigerian youth to start a 30-day rant challenge against poor government in the country.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian youth promptly launched an online protest, calling out the government and speaking out against the unbearable cost of living in the country.

On March 20, the Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, announced that the organisation would begin paying the increased allowance by the end of March.

His promise followed failed assurances by the organisation on the payment.

While some social media users believe Raye’s outburst compelled the Nigerian government to begin the payment of the new allowances to the corps members, others think it was a coincidence.

On X, lobistars said, “That’s how a lady called Raye ended up making the N77,000 NYSC allowance effective.

Another user with the name DIVINE T believes Raye is the reason for the payment. “Thanks to her, NYSC now pays N77,000”, the user said.

Users like abazwhyllzz, @__CD2, and yemiofrheworld appreciated Raye for her outburst.

Similarly, TifeChris said, “It took a brave lady to speak up before NYSC started paying corp members N77,000, funds disbursed since last year…. Oh Thank you Raye. I hope Nigerians would drop the act of cowardice and learn that there’s actual power in speaking up.”

Emeka Gift Official wrote on Facebook, “Many of NYSC members actually don’t know that someone challenged the status quo before they were able to receive their N77,000 monthly allowance. Without her boldness and zeal, which never succumbed to intimidation/bullying, many of you would have continued to receive N33,000.

“Ushie Rita Uguamaye is the source of your happiness, the reason you received N77,000 instead of N33,000. But many of you opposed her; some said she shouldn’t speak out at this time.”

However, some users opine that Raye’s outburst had nothing to do with the payment.

Zakiru Alhaji, on Facebook, is among people with such a thought, “When the Federal Government didn’t pay the N77,000 allowance, they called the government’s promise a scam. Now that the N77,000 is fulfilled, they’re saying the Lagos female corps member is the hero.”

Alhaji said Tinubu’s government was determined to effect the payment, and it made good its words.

An X user, Trending, wrote, “One week after all the Raye’s buzz, Federal Government starts paying the N77,000 that has been promised since June 2024. Excited Nigerians are saying, if not for Raye’s outburst, the Federal Government would not have paid it.

Sadly and respectfully, while her voice was successfully heard, it had no effect on NYSC allowance. The reason it tarried was because of the 2025 budget. Without Raye, NYSC would pay N77,000 this March or April.”

Social media critic Daniel Regha also argued that Raye was not the reason for the new allowance. He emphasised that discussions about the allowance payment had been underway before her viral video. “Raye isn’t the reason the government started paying NYSC N77,000. Her outburst raised debates, but this has been an ongoing conversation for a long time,” Regha wrote.