New case of Coronavirus confirmed in Lagos, patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian

THE Lagos State Ministry of Health says it has identified a new case of Coronavirus in the state, making it the third confirmed case of the deadly virus in the country.

The state government in a tweet Tuesday morning disclosed that the patient who is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman arrived from the United Kingdom on March 13 and observed the advisory self-isolation.

It explained that during the course of self-isolation, the patient developed symptoms and was tested which came out positive.

Akin Abayomi, the state’s Commissioner of Health confirmed the new case and stated in a tweet that contact tracing on the newly-identified patient has commenced.

According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who also confirmed the third case in the country, the new patient is currently stable.

The patient whose identity is undisclosed is the third case registered in the country since the first imported case, an Italian man was registered on February 28.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed the third case quoting the Minister of Health as announcing the case.

The lady, it was gathered is currently receiving treatment at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, in Yaba area of Lagos.

It was reported that the second case who came in contact with the index case, a Nigerian man, was recently discharged after testing negative to the virus despite initially testing positive and being asymptomatic.

Globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronavirus has has infected over 160,000 persons and caused over 6,000 deaths.

As the pandemic grows with no vaccine or known cure discovered yet, the world is gradually grinding to a halt.

Countries like Uganda, US, Russia and Germany have shut down borders to prevent importation of the virus which originated from Wuhan, China in December 2019.