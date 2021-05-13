Newly elected councillor for Buckingham, Adekunle Osibogun, calls for indigenous Nigerian constitution

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE newly elected councillor in Buckingham Adekunle Osibogun says a constitution that is indigenous to the Nigerian people is required if the country is to overcome its current challenges.

Osibogun, who is a former House of Representatives candidate for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019 general elections, spoke with journalists against the backdrop of his election into the Buckinghamshire Council in England, United Kingdom.

The newly elected councillor, who hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, was elected under the Conservative and Unionist party after pooling 953 votes in the Buckingham town council election that took place on May 6.

He said the process of developing an ‘autochthonous’ constitution must be open, fair and transparent, with every Nigerian given the opportunity to contribute to the constitutional process through a referendum.

In his view, a constitution must reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people for whom it was being administered, otherwise it would only be another set of rules to be scorned and disparaged by the people, a fate currently being suffered by the 1999 Constitution.

Osibogun also shared his vision of an improved education system in the Buckinghamshire Council that would be accountable to the public.

“I am passionate about many issues, especially education. I would like to champion the cause for local schools to be more accountable to children, parents and our community, in areas of performance, standards, safeguarding, fair access and special education needs,” he said.

In addition to being a politician, Osibogun is also a practicing lawyer pursuing a doctorate in Constitutional Law at the University of Buckingham, where he got his degree in Law.

He was former Student Union President of the University of Buckingham and an active member of different voluntary associations in town, including Buckingham Rotary Club and Buckingham Twinning Association.