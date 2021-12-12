25.1 C
NFF sacks Rohr, appoints Eguavoen as interim Super Eagles manager

FOLLOWING  months of speculation on the status of the senior national team coach, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sacked Gernot Rohr and appointed its technical director Augustine Eguavoen as the interim technical adviser of the Super Eagles.

This follows the termination of the contract of Franco-German Rohr, who has been in charge of the three –time African champions for the past 64 months, being Nigeria’s longest –serving manager.

Following a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday, it was decided that Eguavoen would work with Salisu Yusuf (chief coach); Paul Aigbogun (assistant coach); Joseph Yobo (assistant coach);  Terry Eguaoje (assistant coach) and Aloysius Agu (goalkeeper trainer).

Former captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.

General Secretary of the NFF Mohammed Sanusi, who confirmed the development, said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”

Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles captain, was coach of the squad when it finished third at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was the captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time in Tunisia 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive head coach.

NFF sacks Rohr, appoints Eguavoen as interim Super Eagles manager

