NGX: Northern Nigeria flour mills leads gains amid investors’ N1trn Tuesday loss

Business and Economy
Stock chart used to illustrate the report on how investors lose N288.93 billion on the day CBN commences March MPC meeting
Stock chart used to illustrate the report
Ehime ALEX
NORTHERN Nigeria Flour Mills led the gainers’ table at Tuesday, January 14 trading session on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) despite a sustained bearish sentiment that saw investors lose approximately N1. 06 trillìon at the close of the market.

The day’s trading activities saw the market capitalisation drop by 1.66 per cent to N63.19 trillion; from N64.25 trillion, it opened trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

It also saw the All‐Share Index decline by 1.66 per cent to close at 103,622.09 basis points.

The share prices of 23 companies appreciated as against 41 companies’ stock prices that fell.

The Northern Nigeria Flour Mills led the gainers table with a share price rise of N4.10 to close at N45.10.

On the contrary, Dangote Cement led the losers’ table as its share price declined by N47.80 to N431.00.

While Julius Berger Nigeria’s share price shed N15.50 to close at N139.80, Honeywell Flour Mill lost N1.06 to close at N9.54.

On Monday, January 13, the Nigerian stock market opened the week in a negative territory.


     

     

    Monday’s trading session saw investors lose over N51 billion as the market capitalisation dropped to N64.251 trillion from N64.303 trillion.

    “The market extended its losing streak for the third session, with over a trillion naira profited off in market capitalisation.

    “The equities markets started the week on a downbeat note, with stocks across various sectors experiencing losses due to prevailing market uncertainties,” GTI research analysts noted.

    The analysts anticipate a rebound of trading activities within the remaining days of the week but urged investors to remain cautious, evaluating earnings forecasts and macroeconomic trends.

