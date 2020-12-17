NHRC, ActionAid take campaign against infanticide to FCT communities

NATIONAL Human Rights Commission (NHCR) in partnership with Action Aid Nigeria on Wednesday embarked on a sensitisation campaign against killing of infants in communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The locals were enlightened on the implications of infanticide and the need to implement the Child Rights Act in the territory.

Reports have shown that killing of twins is a common occurrence in the FCT, especially in Gwagwalada, Abaji and Kuje.

“It has been almost two years since we started the sensitisation and it has recorded a great reduction in the cases of infanticide in the FCT,” Saadahi Shettima disclosed at the training of Child Rights Implementation Committee in Kuje.

“At least, a lot of people are now aware of the fact that it is a punishable offence and children should have the right to live. To some extents we have recorded great improvement.”

She said prior to the visit, similar trainings and awareness programme were organised for residents in Kwali, Abaji, Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils of FCT.

Funded by the European Union, Shetima described the training as apt, stressing that the public should have better understanding on the implication of their actions once they engage in infanticide.

In his remarks, Ubong Tommy, Team Lead on the Mobilizing Action Towards the Abolition of Infanticide (MATAI) Project, said the sensitisation was to ensure residents adhere to the Child Rights Act 2003.

The Act directs all area councils to set up local committees for proper implementation of the legal framework and to ensure regional and continental agreements on the rights and welfare of children are implemented.

“We supported these area councils to set up the child rights implementation committees and now we are also supporting them by creating awareness on the dangers of infanticide and the implementation of child rights act in the FCT.

“We hope that the government can provide more funding for child protection in Nigeria,” he disclosed.

He expressed optimism that the various budget lines for children would be funded and the funds promptly released.

Emmanuel Magaji, Desk officer on Orphan and Vulnerable Children, Kuje Area Council applauded the groups for their intervention.

He said the training would largely help reduce violation of the child right Act, and by extension put a stop to all forms of violation against children in Kuje Area Council.