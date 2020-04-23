NHRC partners CSOs to develop online platform for reporting human rights violations

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) together with five Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has designed an online platform for reporting human rights violations in the country.

The CSOs include Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, Department for International Development (UKAID), and Policy and Legal Advocacy Center (PLAC).

An assessment of the online platform carried out by TheICIR revealed that the website allows Nigerians to upload pictures of event with indication of location, time and nature of violations.

The user can also input other information like the name of the alleged violator(s) and victim(s) and other real time information that can be further verified by the responders.

The online platform is also able to collate, analyse and generate results and data for the reports and provide dash-board information for the public.

According to NHRC, the platform will be used in upscaling the efficiency and effectiveness of the commission in the performance of her functions as the online platform will help victims to report abuses and abusers be brought to book.

“The Commission’s primary mandate is the monitoring and investigation of human rights violations. This includes the publication of annual state of human rights report for the country; this platform is therefore key to efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of the mandate of the Commission.

“The online platform will not just help victims report abuses and abusers, it will bring the individuals and agencies behind any human rights violation to account.

“The platform will also be used by the Commission to scale up its efficiency and effectiveness in the performance of its functions.

The ICIR reported how Maryam Ibrahim, a noodle seller, was allegedly shot by men of the Nigerian army last Saturday through a stray bullet during a face up between the officers and the youths of Orile Iganmu over motorcycle. As at the time of filing report, Maryam’s corpse is still at the mortuary.

Earlier, The ICIR also reported here a case of another victim who was also hit by a misfired bullet from men of the Mopol 75 Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, Cross River Command.

Last week, NHRC disclosed that security operatives have killed 18 civilians during enforcement of a total lockdown in major cities in the country over the novel coronavirus.

Anthony Ojukwu, the commission head, said on a television programme that civilians’ complaints of “brutality and killing” by security operatives were received from 24 out of Nigeria’s 36 states between March 30 and April.