NIAS seeks entries for Safe Haven Fellowship

THE Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study in the humanities and social sciences (NIAS) is seeking entries for its Safe Haven Fellowship.

The fellowship supports scholars at risk. It is designed for established scholars, artists, writers, and journalists who are unable to carry out their work in their current location or circumstances due to conflict or war.

The aim of the Safe Haven Fellowship Programme is to protect scholars, journalists, writers and artists whose work is restricted or obstructed by state or non-state actors, by offering them temporary relocation and the opportunity to continue their work.

Individuals facing severe infringements on their academic freedom as a result of conflict or war are also encouraged to apply.

NIAS does not accept applicants affiliated with institutions boycotted by the Dutch state. The University of Amsterdam (UvA), Maastricht University (UM) and the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW) are official partners of this programme.

The fellowship is granted for a period of five months. Fellows are provided with an office, research facilities, communal lunch, participation in the NIAS community and commuting travel expenses or subsidised accommodation in Amsterdam.

Fellows receive a stipend of €3,500 per month. Applicants are required to have full proficiency in English.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.