Nigeria approves $1bn to boost PHC services, N4.8 for HIV treatment

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, February 3, approved $1 billion to strengthen primary healthcare services across the country.

The approval, aimed at boosting the government’s Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme, was announced by the finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, after the FEC) meeting.

Edun said the International Development Association (IDA) provided two concessional loans of $500 million each, with an additional $70 million grants from other international bodies.

“This programme is very much in line with the direction of this administration – to focus on investing in the human capital of Nigerians. People are at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the minister said.

Similarly, the FEC approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs to support Nigerians living with the virus.

Coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting.

The ICIR reports that the HIV fund came days after global concerns over the temporary suspension of United States foreign aid funding, which threatened access to lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART) for millions of people, including Nigerians.

The freeze, introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration, had raised fears of treatment disruptions in Nigeria, one of the countries heavily reliant on the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Meanwhile, following advocacy from global health organisations, the US granted a waiver for HIV treatment programmes, ensuring continued medication supply for affected patients.

Nigeria, which bears the highest HIV burden in Sub-Saharan Africa, has about two million people living with the virus, yet contributes less than 20 per cent of the required funding for HIV treatment and prevention.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Pate further explained that while Nigeria appreciates the US contributions over the past two decades, the country would focus on transforming its health sector through domestic financing and stronger national systems.

“This allocation is critical for ensuring that those living with HIV continue to receive necessary treatments without interruption,” Pate said.

According to him, FEC set up a committee to come up with a sustainability plan.

“This is about ensuring that no Nigerian loses access to treatment during this period of adjustment,” he added.