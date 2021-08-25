26.8 C
Abuja

Nigerian Army deny recruiting surrendered terrorists into military

Featured News
Vincent Ufuoma
Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Nigerian Chief of Army Staff

Related

Share this story
THE Nigeria Army say they are not recruiting surrendered members of the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) into their ranks.

In a statement on Wednesday, Director Army Public Relations Officer Onyema Nwachukwu described reports that the military were recruiting the insurgents into the workforce as “unfounded and baseles.”

He said the campaign of falsehood embarked upon by some individuals who did not wish the nation well would not distract personnel from their resolve to end the country’s violent crimes.

Nwachukwu noted that while it was necessary to raise concerns on Afghanistan’s political and security situations where the Taliban had seized power from a democratically and legitimate government, the way some people were doing that was inappropriate.

“While it is understood that the situation in Afghanistan calls for concerns by any right thinking person or organisation, the manner in which the comic Young Elder presented it shows his lack of basic knowledge on the subject he hurriedly delved into,” he said.

“The amateurish production conjured some unfounded and baseless claims that only exist in the figment of their imagination, claiming that surrendered terrorists were going to be absorbed into the Nigerian Army.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NA does not have any repentant terrorist joining its ranks and does not have any plan for that.”

He warned authors of such reports to desist from peddling fake news about the military and joined in the act of nation-building.

- Advertisement -

He said there were well able-bodied young Nigerians if the Army were in dire need of recruiting more personnel into their rank.

He assured Nigerians that the Army under the current leadership would continue to conduct their affairs under the dictates of the law.

The Federal Government recently said it had no plans to recruit the surrendered terrorists into the nation’s military.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed gave the assurance in an interview with journalists in Washington DC last Friday.

 

Reporter at | Website | + posts

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Nigerian Army deny recruiting surrendered terrorists into military

THE Nigeria Army say they are not recruiting surrendered members of the dreaded Boko...
News

Sponsors of Boko Haram, terrorists are in Buhari’s government – Ex-Naval officer

Security expert calls for president's impeachment A FORMER Commodore of the Nigerian Navy Kunle...
Featured News

Uber, Bolt drivers protest killings by passengers

DRIVERS under the National Coalition of Ride-Sharing Partners (NACORP) have protested the murder of...
News

National Assembly denies receiving $10 million bribe to pass PIB

THE National Assembly has denied  receiving a sum of $10 million to alter a...
Featured News

PDP crisis: Secondus’ supporters protest as two factions lay claim to party leadership

SUPPORTERS of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSponsors of Boko Haram, terrorists are in Buhari’s government – Ex-Naval officer

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.