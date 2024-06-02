Nigeria doesn’t need change of governance system- Shettima

NIGERIA Vice President Kashim Shettima has reportedly expressed his view that the country does not need a change of system of governance as being canvassed by some people, but good governance.

Shettima took this position at an event in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, on Saturday, June 1.

According to the Vice President, “Democracy can only survive by adherence to the rule of law and quality of governance, not by parliamentary system as being canvassed by some people.

“Many nations that collapsed did so because of lack of access to truth and justice; their access to justice was frustrated and denied.”

Shettima claimed that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration never influenced the electoral process since they assumed office, despite the obvious litigations that trailed the 2023 electoral process that brought them into power.

“President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process and we (the presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing trial,” he added.

The ICIR can report that since 1999 Nigeria returned to democratic rule the country has had almost 25 years of uninterrupted presidential system of government, however, there have been pockets of clamour for a change of governance system, besides regional agitations for secession.

At the event on Saturday, the former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, lent his voice that the country once practised a parliamentary system but failed which brought about unwarranted disaster.

“Let’s think deeply about why the parliamentary system failed us and have we overcome those reasons,” he said.

The former minister, however, suggested a liberal democracy that would ensure better and improved livelihood of Nigerians.

He said, “Those calling for the system change are instigated by economic reasons. If only they are confident the government would provide for their economic need, they won’t chant this clamour for change.

“If there is sincerity of purpose, there will be better life for all even under the present system of government.”