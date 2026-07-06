Nigeria Health Watch seeks collaborative journalism story pitches

NIGERIA Health Watch, through its Collaborative Journalism initiative, seeks stories that examine what is working and what is not within health systems in Africa.

NHW is seeking compelling, evidence-based story ideas from journalists across Africa that explore key public health, policy, and governance challenges affecting communities on the continent. The stories must be within any one or more of the following thematic areas: maternal, neonatal and child health, sexual and reproductive health and Rights, nutrition, and universal health coverage

Others are routine immunisation/polio, water, sanitation and hygiene, primary health care, and health systems strengthening.

Selected journalists will receive editorial guidance and funding support to develop their stories.

The organiser says, “This approach brings together journalists, media organisations, and cross-country perspectives with the aim of generating actionable insights and shared learning that contribute to improved health outcomes. Stories developed through this initiative are co-created and co-published across participating media platforms, enabling wider reach, deeper impact, and stronger public discourse on critical health issues”.

“As part of our broader advocacy efforts, we collaborate with journalists across the continent through our Collaborative Journalism initiative to produce in-depth, evidence-based stories that examine what is working and what is not within health systems across Africa”.

The deadline for applications is July 24, 2026. interested applicants can apply here.