Nigeria immigration begins enforcement against expired visas on 1st October

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a crackdown on foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or breached entry requirements.

The agency announced this in a public notice signed by its Public Relations Officer, Kinsola Akinlabi, stating that the move comes after the expiration of the Federal Government’s Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) program, which ended at midnight on September 30, 2025.

“The initiative, which commenced on 1st May 2025, runs until 30th September 2025, and specifically applies to individuals who have either overstayed their visas or violated their visa conditions.

“With the expiration of the Amnesty period, effective 1st October 2025, enforcement actions will commence nationwide against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visa or violated their entry conditions,” Akinlabi said.

The ICIR reports that the Amnesty was designed as a three-month grace period, from May 1 to August 1, 2025, allowing foreign nationals with expired immigration status to regularise their stay, depart the country, or update their documents without facing penalties.

However, before the August 1 deadline, the NIS released a circular extending the grace period until September 30, 2025, granting affected individuals extra time to regularise their status in the country.

The agency outlined the penalties for foreigners who have overstayed their visas or failed to regularise their immigration status.

“The amnesty applies to the following categories: Foreign nationals with Expired Visa on Arrival (VoA); Holders of Expired Single and Multiple-Entry Visas. Individuals with an Expired Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), where renewal has exceeded 30 days post-expiration,” he added.

The spokesperson of the agency stated that the foreigners who violate Nigeria’s immigration laws will face sanctions such as overstay fines, deportation, and possible bans on future entry into the country.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Less than 3 months overstay: Removal, $15 per day fine, or 2-year entry ban. 3 months to 1 year overstay: Removal, $15 per day fine, or 5-year entry ban. 1 year and above: Removal, 10-year entry ban or permanent ban,” he said.

He advised affected foreign nationals to promptly regularise their stay on their website within the grace period to avoid overstay penalties.

The agency emphasised that the action is essential to protect national security and ensure order within the country’s immigration system.

The ICIR reported that the government is implementing a new visa regime that introduces an e-Visa platform, phases out Visa on Arrival, and automates landing and exit cards.