Concerns as Nigerian government hikes passport fees

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed concerns over the federal government’s decision to increase the fees for passport registration, effective from September 1, 2024.

With the new rates, the 32-page passport now costs N50,000, up from N35,000, and the 64-page passport rises from N70,000 to N100,000.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in a statement on Thursday, August 21, via its X handle, announced the changes, justifying it as necessary to maintain the passport’s quality and integrity.

According to the statement, the passport fees for Nigerians in the diaspora will remain unchanged.

The Nigeria Immigration Service expressed regret over the inconvenience but reassured that the increase was important to ensure the Nigerian passport remains a secure and trusted travel document globally.

“Based on the review, 32-page passport booklet with five year validity previously charged at thirty-five thousand naira (N35,000.00) will now be fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) only; while 64-page passport booklet with 10 year validity which was seventy thousand naira (N70,000.00) will be one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00) only. However, the fees remain unchanged in diaspora.

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times,” the statement read.

However, the move has generated reactions among netizens, many of who worried about the financial strain the new fees might impose.

Some also questioned the 10-day notice given, noting that the notice duration was too short.

A social media user, Oludotun Adana wrote “Everything is just adding price. Do these guys running this country actually know what they’re doing?”

Another user, Chukwuma Onyekwelu demanded that the federal government shift the implementation date to next January, 2025.

“Minister @BTOofficial, a reasonable approach to this increase in fees is to give the public a notice to prepare for it within a reasonable time. Please, you may shift the commencing date to 1st January 2025.

“Don’t wait for the citizens to protest before you do the right thing!,” he said.

Also, Tee, an X user, wrote: “In this hardship, you people are still increasing the fee. Why are you people this evil and wicked?”

“Let’s overlook the excuse of the unavailability of 64 pages booklets by your officials who go ahead to print five years booklets for same price.

“Just last year, 32 pages was 25,000 on your website, this year it became 35,000 and the year is not even over, 50,000,” @ThxOCA wrote.