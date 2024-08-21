I will remain in PDP – FCT minister, Wike boasts

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has boasted that he will not quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite pressure from some members.

He claimed that all those who wanted him out of the party did not bring anything to the party.

The minister disclosed this while addressing select journalists in his office on Wednesday, August 21.

According to him, he will stay within the party and fight all the wrongs through the court of law.

“What I am saying which we can’t run away from is that we follow the law. No matter how you want me out, follow the law,” Wike said.

He also said any change in the chairmanship position of the party must be through the law.

“You don’t appoint a national chairman, it’s not a caretaker committee. You cannot appoint somebody to preside over those who are elected,” Wike stated.

He advised the party to conduct a national convention to effect any change in any position and threatened to go to court if due process is not followed.

On the lingering rift between him and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, Wike blamed the governor for listening to people who did not support him when he was contesting for governor.

“All those who have ganged up are those who swore that over their dead body will this governor be governor.

“I did my part. In politics, you can’t say this is how it’s going to be. You are not ready to be in our political family again, no problem,” he stated.

On Infrastructure development in the state, Wike praised President Bola Tinubu for providing all the necessary atmosphere and support for him to thrive in the FCT.

He confirmed that when he assumed office as the FCT minister, the nation’s capital was in a very bad state.

“You can see yourself what is going on, the revolution in the FCT. I have said before that it required strong leadership to be able to implement so many things we are doing in the FCT and that is what the president has shown.

He also praised Tinubu for allowing the FCT to stay out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which he claimed had helped the FCT to develop its infrastructure.

“I don’t have any excuse or excuses not to perform because everything required as a tool, to do your work has been given. Luckily for me, the President has never interfered in my work or anything concerning FCT.

Concerning complaints over the poor infrastructure at the Katampe axis of the city, Wike said major projects were going through the procurement process and work would soon commence.

“In the next year, what you will see in Abuja, you will beat your chest concerning road infrastructure.”

On the housing deficit in the nation’s capital, the minister said the President’s renewed Hope City, which was recently commissioned in Kasana, would also be replicated in other parts of the city.

He added that his administration was providing adequate transportation via the mass transit terminals and boasted that the security situation had improved in the FCT.

Though a PDP member, Wike currently serves in the All Progressive Party (APC) government as a minister.