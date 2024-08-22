Media Coverage of Migration calls for applications

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is launching a call for projects in six countries to recruit a consortium of organisations from the media, research and civil society sectors.

The “Médiamig” programme aims to help improve media coverage of migration issues in Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Lebanon, Madagascar, Senegal and Tunisia.

The projects will last for three years (2024-2027) and will receive a grant between EUR300,000 and EUR550,000.

International or local organisations with previous experience in media and migration can apply for this grant.

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 20, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.