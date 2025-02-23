back to top

Nigeria Immigration Service repatriates 155 foreigners

Crime
Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap
THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 155 foreigners for cybercrimes and unauthorised entry into the country.

According to the Punch, the Service said the arrests were made between January and February 2025 through a series of coordinated operations across Rivers, Ogun, and Oyo states.

Following directives from the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, the apprehended individuals have been deported.

A breakdown of the number showed that 90 illegal immigrants involved in cybercrimes designed to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians were arrested in Rivers State in January.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, resulted in the arrest of 94 people, including 85 Cameroonians, five Chadians, and four Nigerians. The group comprised 74 males and 20 females.

Rivers State Comptroller of the NIS, Y.I. Abdulmajeed, revealed that none of the 90 foreigners had valid residence permits or travel documents.

Also, 25 illegal migrants were arrested at a commercial farm in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State in February.

According to the Ogun State Comptroller of the NIS, Mr A.M. Akadri, the suspects were all Beninese nationals working as farm labourers without valid travel documents or permits. They also entered Nigeria through unauthorised routes.

In the same vein, the Oyo State Command also arrested 40 illegal immigrants at various locations within Akinyele Local Government Area in February.


     

     

    The suspects included 27 Cameroonians, two Ghanaians, 10 Beninese, and one Togolese. Among them, 32 were males, while eight were females, all aged between 18 and 35.

    According to Oyo State Comptroller, Tayo Dada, 10 of the arrested individuals were farmers, while 30 claimed to be online marketers.

    He added that none of them possessed valid travel documents, and they all entered Nigeria through illegal routes.

    The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, recently disclosed that the Federal Government deported 828 illegal immigrants in 2024 as part of its efforts to combat irregular migration and improve national security.

     

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Recent

