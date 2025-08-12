back to top

Nigeria meets OPEC’s 1.5million bpd crude oil quota in July

Reading time: 1 mins
Oil and Gas
Crude oil production
The image illustrates crude oil production. Source: MarketForces Africa
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

NIGERIA’s crude oil production increased to 1.507 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, surpassing the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) 1.5 million daily production quota.

This is the second consecutive month Nigeria’s crude oil output has surpassed the OPEC quota.

The oil cartel revealed this in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday, August 12.

It stated that the average crude oil production figures were obtained through direct communication with Nigerian authorities.

According to OPEC, it typically sources its crude oil output data from two channels – direct communication with member countries and secondary sources such as energy intelligence platforms.

With the current production level, Nigeria’s crude oil output increased from 1.505 million bpd in June to 1.507 million bpd in July.

It showed that the country maintained its position as Africa’s leading oil producer, followed by Algeria, which recorded an output of 937,000 bpd.

It noted, “Nigeria’s economy continued to grow at a solid pace in 1Q25 (first quarter of 2025), though with a slight deceleration, as real GDP  (gross domestic product) expanded by 3.1%, y-o-y (year-on-year), down from 3.8% in 4Q24 (fourth quarter 2024) and 3.9% in 3Q24 (third quarter 2024).”

Despite meeting its OPEC daily crude oil quota, Nigeria is still far from meeting its crude oil benchmark target of 2.06 million bpd.

There has also been concern that crude oil prices have remained relatively below the $75 per barrel budgetary benchmark.

Read Also:

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero appointed chair OPEC board of governors
Dangote production pushing some EU refineries out of business – OPEC
Nigeria crude oil production shrinks despite doubling oil rig count to 32
Nigeria faces crude oil revenue strain as OPEC+ raises output

A recent report by The ICIR pointed to this as it is causing a strain on crude oil revenue that makes up a significant portion of the 2025 budget.


     

     

    Further worries are that Nigeria relies hugely on the proceeds from crude oil to fund a large chunk of its yearly budget.

    Also, the inability to meet the crude oil budget benchmark amid continued crude oil prices below the fixed benchmark rate poses an implementation challenge and setback for the country, The ICIR had earlier reported.

    Last week, the chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, said Nigeria’s oil production surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, averaging 1.78 million bpd.

    However, the improved crude oil production figure, which he attributed largely to a possible step-up in security operations, remains far below the 2.06 million bpd target for this year.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement