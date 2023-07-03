30.1 C
Nigeria needs 3.9 million toilets annually to end open defecation — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said the Federal Government has to build at least 39 million toilets annually to end open defecation practices in Nigeria by 2025.

According to the Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at UNICEF, Jane Bevan, Nigeria’s current construction rate is 180,000 – 200,000 toilets annually, which she said is not enough to address the challenge.

Bevan spoke on Monday, July 3, at the opening of a two-day Maiden Toilet Business Owners Conference in Abuja.

Describing the yearly construction rate as inadequate, she noted that business owners were vital to ending open defecation challenges in Nigeria.

Open defecation is the act of passing excreta in open-air locations.

The practice is an environmental issue in Nigeria. It is also a serious health concern that has led to the spread of diseases, particularly diarrhoea.

According to a UNICEF report, over 100,000 children under five die yearly from diarrhoea. The report noted that 90 per cent of these death cases are directly attributable to unsafe water and sanitation.

While speaking on the issue, Bevan called for the construction of more toilets.

Bevan also said 48 million people practice open defecation in Nigeria, while 95 million lack access to basic sanitation services.

She said the private sector could play a massive role in sustainability and strengthening sanitation markets in the country.

“About 1.3 per cent of GDP or N455 billion is lost annually due to poor access to sanitation – health, health care savings and productivity.

“Every dollar invested in water and sanitation results in economic benefits ranging from 3 dollars to 34 dollars.

“Nigeria cannot continue business as usual or will miss the target of 2025 and 2030. There is a need to strengthen and scale up proven strategies to reach the country’s goals.

“The private sector must work closely with all tiers of government and communities to actively create sustainable solutions to address the sanitation needs of unserved and underserved communities and help grow capital investment and human capital,” she said.

    The ICIR reported that residents of Kogi and Niger states practice open defecation more than other people in Nigeria, according to the Multiple Indication Cluster Surveys (MICS) report released in 2022.

    According to the report, more than half of residents in the two states (53 per cent for Kogi and 52 per cent for Niger) defecate in open places.

    Kogi has been leading the chart since 2019.

    The 2022 MICS report showed a cumulative increase in open defecation in Nigeria within the period under study. One in five persons (22 per cent) practiced open defecation, an increase of two per cent from 2017, when the last MICS was conducted.

