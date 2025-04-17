Nigeria, Niger make peace move after 2023 coup

NIGERIA is making efforts to rebuild diplomatic ties with the Republic of Niger following months of strained relations triggered by a military coup in the neighbouring country.

According to a statement on his X handle on Thursday, April 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, led a high-level delegation to Niamey, Niger’s capital, to re-establish Nigeria’s bilateral relations.

Tuggar said the visit aimed to rebuild trust and foster regional stability, stressing that it focused on enhancing cooperation between both nations in critical sectors such as security, trade, and energy.

He explained that discussions addressed mutual concerns, including migration management, the fight against desertification, and the revitalisation of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission (NNJC).

The move came after diplomatic relations between the two nations were strained in the aftermath of the July 2023 coup in Niger, which saw Abdourahamane Tchiani seize power from the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The coup drew widespread condemnation from the international community and prompted Nigeria, acting under the authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to impose sanctions and suspend key cooperative agreements with its northern neighbour.

Some of the sanctions included border closures, freezing of Niger Republic’s assets in all ECOWAS Central banks, and suspension of Niger Republic from the regional bloc.

The fallout from the coup also disrupted security cooperation and trade between Nigeria and Niger.

The sanction was, however, lifted in February 2024 by the ECOWAS, citing humanitarian considerations.

Reports indicated that the Nigerian government slashed electricity supply to Niger by 42 percent, cutting it down from the initial 80 megawatts.

As a result, Niger’s electricity generation dropped by between 30 to 50 percent.

Niger’s Energy Minister, Haoua Amadou, stated this in an interview with AFP, following public outcry and a growing shift towards solar energy alternatives by citizens.