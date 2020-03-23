Nigeria now has 35 confirmed Covid-19 cases, as five new cases confirmed on Monday

THE Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, taking the total cases of Covid-19 recorded in Nigeria so far, to 35.

In a tweet shared on its official twitter page Monday morning, NCDC, presented the breakdown of the new cases, showing that Lagos has recorded two new cases, making the total cases recorded in the state 24.

It also shows that Abuja has recorded two new confirmed cases, making the total six for the FCT while Edo State has also recorded its first case of COVID-19.

Between Friday, March 20 when Nigeria imposed travel ban and restrictions and Monday morning, Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases.

However, the Centre said two cases have been discharged – the index case, an Italian man and another contact case, who was asymptomatic.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive to the virus is among the new cases reported in Abuja.

The former vice president announced in a tweet, that his son is being taken care of at the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has been preaching for citizens to observe the rules of prevention as well as practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Though the fatality of the virus is said to be at a minimal, and Nigeria is yet to record any death, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the global risk level of the virus as very high.

Globally, the virus has infected over 341,000 persons and killed over 14,000 people according to John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

There is still no known cure or vaccine for the novel coronavirus and the world is witnessing what many have described as a human-race altering moment.