Nigeria pays N85b, $54m to ECOWAS amid three member states withdrawal

NIGERIA has paid ₦85 billion and $54 million as community levy contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), covering its obligations for 2023 and part of 2024.

This payment, made on December 13, 2024, was announced by the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, during the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Abuja on Sunday, December 15.

It was the first time Nigeria would make such payments to the regional body in 19 years.

Touray revealed that Nigeria remitted ₦85 billion and $54 million, representing 100 per cent of its community levy for 2023, and payments up to July 2024.

He commended Nigeria’s financial contributions to the blocs, describing it as a demonstration of the country’s leadership and commitment to regional development.

“The good news is that for the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 per cent of its community levy up to 2023, Nigeria paid N85 billion naira and 54 million US dollars, representing 100 per cent of the 2023 levy and the level of 2024 up to July 2024. The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community. At a more personal level, it underscores a mark of confidence in the ECOWAS that I have been privileged to lead since 2022. My colleagues and I are deeply grateful.”

Touray, however, expressed concern over the slow remittance of levies by other member states, warning that such delays could undermine the organisation’s operations and programmes.

“Our community levy remittances continue to be slow. A number of countries have fallen behind in their commitment to levy remittances,” he said.

In his remarks, Tinubu, who also serves as the ECOWAS chairperson, highlighted the importance of unity among member states in addressing shared challenges.

“The strength of ECOWAS lies in our unity. This community was born out of a shared vision to create opportunities for our citizens and to promote economic integration and development,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the region continued to face challenges ranging from violent extremism and political instability to environmental crises and the global economic downturn.

Tinubu stressed the need for collective action and collaboration to navigate these pressing issues.

“The world is confronted with challenges ranging from crisis, from Sudan, Middle East and violent extremism and environmental challenges.

“Many of the challenges have impacted our region and the reality underscores the reality of working together,” he said.

Withdrawal of three member states

The ICIR reports that the announcements of Nigeria’s payments to ECOWAS came on the day the ECOWAS approved the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic from the bloc.

In a communiqué read by Touray, during the ECOWAS 66th session in Abuja, he acknowledged the sovereign decision of the three Sahelian nations to exit the bloc, citing Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, which upholds the sovereignty of member states.

The withdrawal, effective from January 29, 2025, followed months of diplomatic engagement led by Presidents Faure Gnassingbé and Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Togo and Senegal, respectively, as well as mediation efforts by Tinubu.

The authority has, however, set a six-month transition period from January 29 to July 29, 2025, to allow for continued negotiations.

During this time, ECOWAS said its doors remained open for the three countries to rejoin the bloc.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, The authority directs the president of the commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of 29th January 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.”

The authority also directed the council of ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the three countries.