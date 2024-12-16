Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger get approval to quit ECOWAS in January

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially approved the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic from the regional bloc.

This is part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Commission Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Sunday, December 15.

The ICIR reports that the decision marks a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape of West Africa.

In the communique read by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, the commission noted that it respected the decision of the three countries to exit the community.

However, it announced that the counties would be given a transition period of six months between January 29 and July 29 during which the current negotiations with the ECOWAS mediation team led by the Presidents of Senegal and Togo would continue.

The ECOWAS noted that if during the transition period, the three Sahel countries decide to rejoin the community, they would be readmitted.

The decision is in line with Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaties which recognises the sovereignty of every member state.

Part of the communique reads” After deliberations, their excellencies, the authority members of the authority of ECOWAS, heads of state and government, commend the exemplary diplomatic engagement of His Excellency. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, and His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, and the diplomatic efforts of the chairman of authority, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other individual member states towards these three countries.

“The authority takes note of the notification by Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS. The authority acknowledges that in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, the three countries will officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from 29 January 2025,” the communique noted.

It further disclosed that the authority decided to set the period from 29 January 2025 to 29 July 2025 as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition period.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The authority also directed the council of ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The ICIR in January reported that Nigeria would likely face more security and economic challenges following the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger as the country’s fight against insurgency and dwindling economy bit harder.

The three countries were sanctioned by ECOWAS for enforcing a military regime and severing diplomatic ties with France, their colonial masters.

They officially took a sovereign decision on Sunday, January 28, to pull out their nations from ECOWAS.