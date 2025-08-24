Nigeria police repatriates wanted chinese gang leader

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has repatriated a notorious Chinese fugitive, Dai Qisheng, to Beijing after he was arrested in Abuja, in what authorities described as a landmark operation against transnational organised crime.

The operation, carried out by the Police through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, was done in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria.

A statement by the police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, August 24, stated that Qisheng, a gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, was declared a fugitive in 2024 after the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County issued a warrant for his arrest over violent organised crimes.

He added that the wanted Chinese fled China to evade justice and sought refuge in Nigeria.

According to the police, operatives of INTERPOL Abuja tracked, monitored, and eventually arrested him in the Federal Capital Territory on August 8, 2025.

“Dai Qisheng, a notorious gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, for orchestrating and leading violent organized crimes, fled his home country in 2024 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County. Determined to evade justice, he sought refuge in Nigeria. Operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja tracked, surveilled, and apprehended the fugitive in Abuja on 8th August 2025.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Following his arrest, the fugitive was repatriated on 15th August, 2025, to Beijing under the established framework of police-to-police cooperation, coordinated by INTERPOL,” he wrote.

He stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the successful operation as a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring that its territory does not become a haven for fugitives.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has reassured of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to continuously improve on international alliances, leveraging intelligence-sharing and operational collaboration to ensure that borders never become barriers to justice.

“The arrest and repatriation of Dai Qisheng is a clear message to criminals worldwide that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not be a hiding place for fugitives,”he added.