back to top

Nigeria police repatriates wanted chinese gang leader

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Repatriated Chinese gang. Photo: NPF
Repatriated Chinese gang. Photo: NPF
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has repatriated a notorious Chinese fugitive, Dai Qisheng, to Beijing after he was arrested in Abuja, in what authorities described as a landmark operation against transnational organised crime.

The operation, carried out by the Police through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, was done in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria.

A statement by the police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, August 24, stated that Qisheng, a gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, was declared a fugitive in 2024 after the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County issued a warrant for his arrest over violent organised crimes. 

He added that the wanted Chinese fled China to evade justice and sought refuge in Nigeria.

According to the police, operatives of INTERPOL Abuja tracked, monitored, and eventually arrested him in the Federal Capital Territory on August 8, 2025. 

“Dai Qisheng, a notorious gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, for orchestrating and leading violent organized crimes, fled his home country in 2024 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County. Determined to evade justice, he sought refuge in Nigeria. Operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja tracked, surveilled, and apprehended the fugitive in Abuja on 8th August 2025. 


     

     

    “Following his arrest, the fugitive was repatriated on 15th August, 2025, to Beijing under the established framework of police-to-police cooperation, coordinated by INTERPOL,” he wrote.

    He stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the successful operation as a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring that its territory does not become a haven for fugitives.

    “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has reassured of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to continuously improve on international alliances, leveraging intelligence-sharing and operational collaboration to ensure that borders never become barriers to justice.

    “The arrest and repatriation of Dai Qisheng is a clear message to criminals worldwide that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not be a hiding place for fugitives,”he added.

    Read Also:

    Police Arrests Prophetess For Issuing Kidnap Threats
    Police Inspector General Commits To Respect For Human Rights
    ‘All those who call me Baba Go Slow will see’… Buhari promises tougher second administration
    ‘Attack on NHRC capable of demeaning Nigeria’s status before the UN Human Rights Council’

     

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement