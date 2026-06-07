Nigeria seeks €59m EU support to fight illegal fishing, bolster marine protection

NIGERIA is seeking to benefit from a €59 million European Union-backed programme aimed at enhancing the protection and management of marine resources across West Africa.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known during a meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, in Abuja. The discussion focused on expanding collaboration in maritime safety, environmental protection, and the sustainable use of ocean resources.

A statement issued on Sunday by the minister’s special adviser, Bolaji Akinola, said the latest engagement reflected growing efforts to address a long-standing problem that continued to affect marine resources and the economic wellbeing of coastal communities across the country.

Oyetola praised the EU for its continued support to Nigeria, particularly in efforts that have helped improve safety within the Gulf of Guinea, an important maritime corridor for trade and economic activities.

According to the minister, the West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme (WASOP) offers an opportunity for countries in the region to work together and address challenges affecting marine resources while promoting responsible ocean management.

He stated that Nigeria was ready to participate actively in the programme to access both expertise and funding that could improve the country’s capacity to monitor and protect its waters, while also supporting the growth of the blue economy.

The minister expressed concern over the activities of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing operators, saying their operations continue to damage marine habitats and negatively affect communities that depend on fishing for survival.

“Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is a direct threat to national security, food sovereignty, and the survival of our coastal communities. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our marine ecosystems depleted and economic livelihoods eroded. We are calling for an era of stronger international collaboration, backed by aggressive monitoring and uncompromised enforcement systems, to permanently dismantle these illicit operations and safeguard our waters.”

Oyetola noted that the Federal Government was implementing changes within the maritime sector through the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, which encourages innovation, investment, and the responsible development of marine resources.

He added that cooperation between Nigeria and its international partners should extend beyond efforts to tackle piracy. According to him, greater attention should also be given to environmental offences, human trafficking, and unlawful fishing activities through coordinated regional action.

The minister further appealed for additional support from the European Union in areas such as surveillance technology, fisheries oversight, and enforcement operations to help Nigeria better protect its maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.

Responding, the EU ambassador reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working closely with Nigeria on maritime matters and supporting programmes that promote healthier and safer oceans.

He explained that WASOP was designed to improve cooperation among countries along the West African coastline, strengthen compliance measures, and encourage the development of a sustainable blue economy that benefits local populations.

Nigeria’s renewed push for international assistance highlights the persistent challenge posed by illegal fishing despite ongoing reforms in the maritime sector. Industry observers note that unlawful fishing activities continue to reduce fish populations, weaken legitimate businesses, and threaten food supplies for millions of people who rely on the sector.