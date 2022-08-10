Nigeria establishes Africa’s first meter museum in Lagos

THE Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has inaugurated a meter generation museum/gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Iyali Peter, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The museum is the first of its kind in Africa.

The statement quoted Jedy-Agba, while inaugurating the project, as saying that the museum/gallery was designed to showcase the evolution path of the electricity meter in the country.

The minister traced how the meter evolved from a simple electromechanical electricity metre to the advanced meter reading (AMR), and then to the advanced meter infrastructure (AMI).

Jedy-Agba said the project was aimed at educating Nigerians on what electricity meters used to be during the pre-independence era.

“The several evolution steps as a result of technological advancement, where it is now, and a perception of what it’s expected in the future,” he said.

He added that the establishment of the museum brought the historical time-line of electricity meter generation closer to the people of Nigeria, and to the world at large.

Jedy-Agba explained that the facility would be used as a collaborative launch-pad in the power sector for lecturers, students, tourists and electricity users to enhance their knowledge in the evolution of meters, and to have confidence in the discussion of the meter origin.

In his opening remarks, the NEMSA Managing Director/Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Tahir Tukur Aliyu, described the project as a unique milestone in the history of the agency as it archives the generations of energy meter ever used in the country.

Aliyu noted that the importance of the energy meter in the electricity value-chain cannot be overemphasized as, over the years, it has evolved from simple billing devices to an essential part of electricity network that monitors and helps with load management.

He disclosed the agency’s intention to set up similar museums/galleries in other National Metre Test Stations in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Kano and Benin to bring the facility closer to the people.