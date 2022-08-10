25.1 C
Abuja
25.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria establishes Africa’s first meter museum in Lagos

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
Miniater of State for Power Jedy-Agba with other officials at the newly inaugurated Africas-First-Metrr-Museum-in-Lagos
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has inaugurated a meter generation museum/gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Iyali Peter, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The museum is the first of its kind in Africa.

READ ALSO:

Living under high tension wires: Abuja residents gamble with death

How NDPHC intervention projects contributed 3400MW to national grid in six years

Fashola blames NESI over dependence on foreigners to fix power problems

- Advertisement -

OPEC to consider 600m Africans without electricity in energy transition plan

The statement quoted Jedy-Agba, while inaugurating the project, as saying that the museum/gallery was designed to showcase the evolution path of the electricity meter in the country.

The minister traced how the meter evolved from a simple electromechanical electricity metre to the advanced meter reading (AMR), and then to the advanced meter infrastructure (AMI).

Jedy-Agba said the project was aimed at educating Nigerians on what electricity meters used to be during the pre-independence era.

“The several evolution steps as a result of technological advancement, where it is now, and a perception of what it’s expected in the future,” he said.

He added that the establishment of the museum brought the historical time-line of electricity meter generation closer to the people of Nigeria, and to the world at large.

Jedy-Agba explained that the facility would be used as a collaborative launch-pad in the power sector for lecturers, students, tourists and electricity users to enhance their knowledge in the evolution of meters, and to have confidence in the discussion of the meter origin.

- Advertisement -

In his opening remarks, the NEMSA Managing Director/Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Tahir Tukur Aliyu, described the project as a unique milestone in the history of the agency as it archives the generations of energy meter ever used in the country.

Aliyu noted that the importance of the energy meter in the electricity value-chain cannot be overemphasized as, over the years, it has evolved from simple billing devices to an essential part of electricity network that monitors and helps with load management.

He disclosed the agency’s intention to set up similar museums/galleries in other National Metre Test Stations in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Kano and Benin to bring the facility closer to the people.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

EFCC tasks NACCIMA on business ethics and integrity

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce,...
News Analysis

Patriarchy persists in Nigeria – and men aren’t the only ones who keep it that way

By Egodi Uchendu, University of Nigeria Chrisland Schools on Victoria Island in Lagos was recently...
Conflict and Security

[INSIGHT] Train Attack: The sad tale of citizens kidnapped by terrorists

By Nurudeen Akewushola, Oluwatobi Enitan and Fatunbi Olayinka On March 28, terrorists ambushed a train...
Business and Economy

‘Buhari’s approval of ExxonMobil-Seplat deal violates PIA provisions’

THE approval by President Muhammadu Buhari of the acquisition of ExxonMobil's assets by Seplat...
Politics and Governance

Fayemi accuses FG of sabotaging Ekiti, Ondo road project

EKITI State governor Kayode Fayemi has accused the Federal Government of sabotaging efforts made...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEFCC tasks NACCIMA on business ethics and integrity

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.