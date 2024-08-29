Nigeria to invoke ‘no work, no pay’ policy on striking doctors

NIGERIA’S Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has threatened to invoke a “no work, no pay” policy on the Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) currently on a one-week warning strike over their colleague in kidnappers’ den.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its assistant director of information and public relations, Ado Bako, that the doctors’ strike was premature and counterproductive.

The ICIR reported that the doctors on Monday, August 26, began a seven-day warning strike over the December 2023 abduction of their colleague, Ganiyat Popoola, who has since remained with her captors.

The NARD president, Dele Abdullahi, on Sunday, August 25, said the strike would ensure that NARD members suspend all services in public hospitals, including emergency care.

However, in response to this, the ministry expressed concern over the call for a strike, noting that it came despite ongoing negotiations and government efforts to rescue the kidnapped doctor.

“Over the past months, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola. High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently under way and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“The ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues,” the statement read in part.

It further stressed that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government would implement the “no work, no pay” policy, meaning that resident doctors would not be paid for the days they participate in the strike.

This action, according to the statement, was intended to mitigate the impact of the strike on essential healthcare services and ensure the doctors return to work.

Popoola was abducted with her husband and nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, a student at the Airforce Technology Institute. However, her husband was released after paying a ransom.

Since the incident, according to NARD, the abductors have called severally and occasionally allowed some family members to speak to them.

Following the incident, doctors across the country have rallied for her release and called on the government to ensure her safety.

The ICIR reports that NARD members, Osun State University Teaching Hospital chapter, staged a peaceful protest to demand Popoola’s unconditional release.

The doctors who trooped out in their numbers on Friday, August 16, said if their demand for the release of their colleague was not met, they would have no option but to down tools.