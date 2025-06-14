Nigeria urges caution amid Israel’s ‘preemptive’ strike on Iran

NIGERIA has called for caution in the ongoing Israel, Iran conflit leading to Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran.

The ICIR reported that Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran on Friday, June 13, claiming it targeted nuclear sites, ballistic missile production facilities, and senior military commanders as part of a broader operation aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

This was revealed by Israeli military spokesperson, Effie Defrin, a Brigadier General, who said Iran had launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory in retaliation, which Israel was intercepting.

Iranian media and eyewitnesses reported explosions, including at the country’s primary uranium enrichment site in Natanz, as Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential missile and drone attacks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated on Friday that there was no increase in radiation levels at the Natanz nuclear site, citing information provided by Iranian authorities.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards corps said its top commander, Hossein Salami, was killed, and state media reported the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit.

Several children were killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Defrin said 200 Israeli fighter jets took part in the strikes, hitting more than 100 targets in Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the attack, accusing Israel of unleashing its “wicked and bloody” hand in a crime against Iran.

He warned that it would face “a bitter fate” in return.

Nigeria in a response to the attack in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, calls for the cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace

The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria expresses its grave concern and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

According to the statement dated Saturday June 14, the continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“As a nation deeply committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria calls on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation. We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement,” the ministry stated.

Nigeria reiterates that military action is not a substitute for negotiation.

It added that the path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

“Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region,” the statement added.