Nigeria will be safer before end of Buhari’s tenure – chief of staff

IBRAHIM Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has promised that Nigeria would be safer before the end of his principal’s tenure in 2023.

Gambari said today at the 20th convocation lecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna that this was possible based on the president’s consistent investment in sophisticated military equipment.

“It is on record that he has provided the military with sophisticated equipment with which to perform their duty.

“By the end of his tenure around May next year, Nigeria will be a safer, more secured country than when he assumed office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic,” he said.

He added that the federal government had taken welfare of military personnel as a priority to enable them perform duties effectively.

Gambari stated that deployment of technology was aiding the military confront certain challenges, and added that security was the collective responsibility of citizens.

Despite the rising spate of insecurity across the country, Buhari said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday that his administration had made progress in tackling insecurity.

The president had promised on several occasions to end the insecurity ravaging the country.

According to a report by The ICIR in July 2021, Buhari vowed to bring perpetrators of criminal activities in the country to book while hosting members of the National Assembly to dinner in the State House.

In September 2022, he also assured Nigerians that insecurity would be brought to an end by the end of the year.

However, cases of terrorism and insecurity have continued across the country.