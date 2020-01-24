Nigeria will overcome her troubles in northeast, Buhari assures EU

Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will overcome the troubles of insurgency in the northeast and move ahead.

The president gave the assurance while receiving the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic at the State House, in Abuja on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Buhari stressed that Nigeria was capable of fighting insurgency, reorganizing herself and moving ahead just like she did with the 30 months’ civil war.

“If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and re-organised our country, I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it,” President Buhari said.

He further assured the commissioner of Nigeria’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the EU at all angles to enhance the situation.

He added that the nation’s next level priority was to guarantee that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were rehabilitated and re-established, while children were given the opportunity to go back to school which was essential for their future, their families and Nigeria.

“We have the experience of the civil war. I could recall the role of the military, the army, each commander had in his pocket how to behave himself and how to allow international bodies like yourself to go round and see for themselves that people are treated in the most humane way.

Advertisement

“We have this experience and I assure you that we also have this confidence in your organisation.

“That is why I feel that Nigeria is capable of handling this crisis, it may take longer but we are capable of handling it.”

President Buhari also appreciated the recent meeting in Germany which reflected on the events in Libya.

He added that the important thing was that weapons reaching the Sahel and instability it was causing in Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, stating that Libya has a more unswerving control in the stability of the Sahel while also promising to set straight the minds of the people about Boko Haram.

President Buhari said the freshly formed Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, will do a fabulous job in managing the various humanitarian issues sprouting from the Northeast.

The EU Commissioner reiterated that Nigeria is a major player in the African continent, globally in economic, social and other areas.

The commissioner while asking for a development plan between the EU and Nigeria concerning the issues in the Northeast also appreciated the government’s efforts in Borno State to end the conflict and pledged the support of the union to end the fight.

“We would like to support your efforts. We believe all relevant actors; military, civilian as well as humanitarian should come together. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is suggesting such high-level dialogue,” he said.