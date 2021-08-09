Nigerian Army repel terrorist attack in Borno

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday.

“Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East have quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday 8 August 21 by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

“The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops,” it read.

The terrorists had approached the town with an unconfirmed number of soldiers [on bikes and foot] and engaged in a gun battle with security operatives.

Onyema said some of the terrorists suffered from gunshot injuries and were forced to retreat.

“The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire,” it read.

The troops were commended for their vigilance and prompt response and advised to avoid distractions from the marauding terrorists.

Residents were urged to avail security agencies with relevant information which could aid in the fight against terrorism in the region.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.

“The good people of the North-East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region,” it read.

For more than a decade, violence instigated by terrorist groups has led to the death of thousands of people in Borno.

Many residents have fled the state, and humanitarian access has become increasingly difficult.

In April, the United Nations had suspended operations in Damask, Borno State, after terrorists attacked aid workers and humanitarian agencies.