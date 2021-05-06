Nigerian arrested in India for trafficking drugs

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A Nigerian man, Nonso Ekwalor Base, has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, India, with drugs worth about N206,000 concealed in his underwear.

He was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday, May 4, on the basis of ‘behaviour detection.’

CISF said 200 grams of methaqualone, a sedative, were recovered from Base as he was undergoing security checks at terminal two of the airport just before he was scheduled to board an Indigo airlines flight to Bengaluru.

“Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr. Nonso Ekwealor Base (Nigerian) carrying 200gms Narcotic Substance (Methaqualone) concealed inside his clothing @ IGI Airport, New Delhi,” CISF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Nigerian man was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau authorities along with the seized narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 40,000, a senior CISF official stated.