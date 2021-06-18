We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A Europe-based academic from Imo State, South-East Nigeria, Kenneth Amaeshi, has been named professor of sustainable finance and governance at the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence, Italy. He is the first black African professor at the university established in 1972.

Commenting on Amaeshi’s appointment, Director School of Transnational Governance at EUI and former Prime Minister of Finland Alex Stubb said: “We are excited that Professor Amaeshi has accepted to join us after a very competitive recruitment process. He brings an invaluable wealth of experience and timely knowledge of the global south.”

Amaeshi, who joined the University of Edinburgh in 2010, is the director of Scaling Business in Africa (SBIA), an interdisciplinary impact consortium made up of researchers and industry practitioners working to inform the scaling of Africa’s private sector for progressive and sustainable development through high-quality research, teaching, and engagement.

SBIA, which is based within the University of Edinburgh Business School and has members across and beyond the university, particularly aims to advance current understanding of the business-society interface in Africa, and equip business leaders and entrepreneurs with the requisite skills to contribute to positive social change.

Amaeshi will also oversee research and pedagogy on global south governance in the light of the EUI’s repositioning after the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

His research interest currently focuses on sector-level policies for sustainability and sustainability strategy in organisations.

He has an expert level knowledge of developing and emerging economies and an extensive network in Africa and leads executive capacity-building engagements and consultancy projects in the broad areas of sustainable finance, sustainability strategy, leadership, ethics, and governance.

Amaeshi obtained his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Uyo, a master’s degree in industrial/organisational psychology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a doctorate in international business and political economy from the University of Warwick, Business School, UK and has earned multiple academic degrees from several European universities.

Until recently, he was a Scholar in Residence at the National Pension Commission, Nigeria. He is currently a visiting professor of strategy and governance at the Lagos Business School, Nigeria.