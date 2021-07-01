We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SECURITY and intelligence agencies of the Nigerian government trailed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu for over two years before he was finally rearrested.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed made the revelation at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes,” the minister said.

Mohammed added that Kanu’s re-arrest and extradition was made possible by collaborative efforts of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, with support from sister international organisations.

“The Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

“We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest,” he said.

Noting that the government had obtained information concerning Kanu and his collaborators, he assured Nigerians that everyone involved in threatening the nation’s unity would be brought to book.

Mohammed further assured that the IPOB leader will be given a fair trial.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,’’ the minister said.

Kanu is facing an 11-count charge bordering on treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami had confirmed Kanu’s arrest and extradition on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to a report by The ICIR, Kanu was remanded in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) till July 26 following an order by an Abuja federal high court presided by Justice Binta Nyako.