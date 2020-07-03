Nigerian law school spent N36m on dressing allowance, paid cleaner N32m – Auditor General

THE office of the Auditor-General of the Federation said it has uncovered some financial misappropriation in the financial records of the Nigerian Law School between 2013 and 2015.

According to the Audit Report, the Nigerian Law School management illegally paid N32 million to the account of an unnamed cleaner over a period of 12 months.

The Audit report also uncovered the payment of N36 million as dressing allowance of 52 workers to the account of a single member of staff in violation of Nigeria’s Financial Act.

According to the 2015 Audit Report which is currently being examined by Senate Public Accounts Committee , the management of the Nigerian Law School was also queried for the expense of N34.3 million as training of staff without approval from Federal Government.

“The examination of payment records revealed that the Nigerian Law School several times paid N36 million to staff as dressing allowance in 2013 alone,” the report read.

“The Management could not substantiate these payments with any approval from Salaries and Wages Commission to enable the audit team to determine the genuineness of these payments to staff. No appropriation in this request,” it added.

Nine queries were issued by the Office of Auditor-General of Federation to the management of Nigerian Law School in 2015, following the recorded anomalies.

Isa Chiroma, Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, leading the management of the legal academic institution, appeared before the Senate panel on Thursday to defend the queries.

Chiroma argued that he was not the Director General of the institution when the illegal expenses were processed but settled to get to the bottom of the matter.

Chiroma resumed as Director General in February 2018.