Nigerian lawyer elevated to Queen’s Counsel rank in Canada

NIGERIAN-BORN Canadian lawyer Foluke Oyedeji-Laosebikan has received her Queen’s Counsel appointment in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Queen’s Counsel is equivalent to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria title.

In a statement, Minister of Justice and Attorney- General for Saskatchewan, Gordon Wyant said: “I am pleased to recognise Dr. Laosebikan for her commitment to the legal community, and her dedication as the President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan. She is well-deserving of the Queen’s Counsel designation.”

Queen’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a Committee consisting of Saskatchewan’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench and the past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

In addition, individuals must live in Saskatchewan, Canada, and must have practised law for at least 10 years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Laosebikan started practising in Canada in 2011. She finished her secondary school from Moremi High School, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Nigeria. She obtained LLB, LLM and PhD degrees in Nigeria and South African universities. She was also a professor for a period of time in South Africa, prior to moving to Melfort in 2004.

In her response to the appointment, Laosebikan said she hoped to be able to contribute to moving the Law Society of Saskatchewan forward and to ensure everyone had access to justice in the coming years.

Laosebikan is the proprietor of FLK Law Firm in Melfort, and presently the President of Law Society of Saskatchewan, Canada.