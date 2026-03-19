Nigerian mother, two children die in US crash ‘on way to church’

A NIGERIAN woman, Nihinlolawa Agoro, and two of her children have lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Texas, United States.

The crash occurred on Sunday, March 15, along US-90A between Harlem and Pitts roads.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (FBCSO), the incident involved a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying five occupants and a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Authorities said the truck crossed the median, lost control, and crashed head-on into the SUV.

The impact caused the truck to overturn before it caught fire.

Three occupants of the SUV were confirmed dead at the scene, including Agoro and two others. Two children in the vehicle, a four-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were rescued and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck was also hospitalised.

Investigators said they were still working to determine the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol played a role.

Officials believe the victims were on their way to church at the time of the accident, based on what they were wearing.

“Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office, and charges are expected to be filed, as alcohol is believed to be a factor,” said the FBCSO.

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The ICIR’s check on the late woman’s Facebook page showed that she was a practicing lawyer in the US, and she had only two children, who died with her in the crash.