Nigerian Senator Ignatius Longjan dies in Turkish hospital

NIGERIAN Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan has been declared dead at Turkish hospital in Abuja, after battling a yet-to-be-disclosed illness for several weeks.

Longjan’s media aide, Wulime Goyit, confirmed his passing in a statement to New Telegraph, where it was reported that the late senator died in the late hours of Sunday.

The 75-year-old lawmaker was representing Plateau southern senatorial district in the National Assembly before giving up the ghost. He also served as the deputy governor of Plateau during the course of his political career.

Also confirming the report, the former chief of staff of the senator, John Dafa’an, said in a statement that: “It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is dead, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey.”

Longjan, before his death, was elected as senator in 2019, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the National Assembly directory, Longjan earned his West African School certificate and a General Certificate of Education before gaining a diploma in law. It was stated that he also bagged a degree in Public Administration from the City University of New York, but, he was still awaiting results.