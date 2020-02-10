Cultism: Police apprehend SUG president, one other during initiation

THE Ogun State Police Command has arrested Adegboye Emmanuel, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and one other Olanrewaju Taiwo while allegedly initiating members into a secret cult group in Ilaro on Sunday.

Emmanuel and Taiwo are suspected to be members of the Neo Black Movement also known as The Black Axe according to the inscription on the black and red regalia they wore respectively at the scene of initiation.

According to the State police command, the suspects were apprehended following a report that some groups of people were seen in a bush around Gbogidi area of Ilaro while trying to initiate new members.

Police Public relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said after receiving the information by members of the public, the police invaded the bush but were only able to apprehend Emmanuel and Taiwo while others escaped through the bush.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush,” the police said.

He added that the arrested cultists were initially taken into police custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters but the commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the anti-cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence department.

He told The ICIR that the suspects will remain in police custody pending the time investigation is concluded before they are eventually charged to court.