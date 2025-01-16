Nigerian teacher Kayode Adewale makes Global Teacher Prize finalist list

A TEACHER from Ogun State, Kayode Adewale, has been named among the top 50 finalists for the prestigious 2025 Global Teacher Prize.

The prize honours educators creating transformative change in their communities.

Adewale, who teaches Mathematics and STEM at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, Ogun State, is celebrated for his innovative teaching approach and dedication to uplifting underprivileged students.

This recognition by the Varkey Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), highlights exceptional educators making transformative impacts worldwide.

He joined an elite group of educators from diverse parts of the globe who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, inclusivity, and dedication in their teaching.

The finalists, 30 males and 20 females, selected from thousands of nominees, are recognised for driving change in their schools and societies by addressing key global challenges, promoting equity, and inspiring the next generation.

Adewale’s teaching journey, rooted in making complex Mathematical concepts accessible, is said to have redefined education for students from low-income farming families in his semi-urban community, according to a short profile that accompanies his selection.

Through culturally relevant pedagogy, he is said to have integrated local languages such as Yoruba and Hausa into lessons, creating relatable and engaging learning experiences.

He also taught students to use smartphones as academic tools, leveraging apps and virtual platforms to improve their performance in national and regional exams.

According to the profile, beyond the classroom, Adewale has trained over 30,000 teachers through his Transformation1090 Initiative, equipping them to incorporate technology into their teaching practices.

He also founded the Ogun517GoToSpace programme, where he inspires students to explore space science by collaborating with NASA experts. His environmental advocacy includes climate change simulations and tree-planting initiatives to promote sustainability.

“Kayode’s achievements have gained national and international recognition. He was named the 2nd runner-up for Best Teacher in Nigeria and has received awards for excellence in Mathematics education. His selection for prestigious programmes like the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program and the Limitless Global Educators Program reflects a commitment to lifelong learning and sharing best practices.

“Beyond academic excellence, Kayode’s dedication to community development is remarkable, serving in leadership roles for educational organisations and organising initiatives like annual quiz competitions to foster academic curiosity among students. As a radio presenter, he further extends his influence, providing young people with entrepreneurial skills and raising awareness about global challenges. including climate change and digital literacy,” his profile reads.

In a statement announcing the selected finalists, founder of the Global Teacher Prize, Sunny Varkey, commended the finalists, saying, “The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of education in addressing the major challenges of our time – from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change. I congratulate all top 50 finalists, who are joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future.”

The UNESCO assistant director-general for education, Stefania Giannini, reiterated the importance of investing in teachers, stating, “In a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies.”