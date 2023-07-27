Nigerians can now pay in naira on Google Play Store

NIGERIANS can now make digital transactions in naira on Google Play Store.

This followed a partnership between the tech giant and Verve, a payment card company, to aid the purchase of apps in naira on Google Play Store.

Google will now conduct Verve transactions in Naira (₦‎) for its consumers in Nigeria, and banks will treat these transactions as local.

The head of retail and payment partnerships at Google Play, Anthea Crawford, said the Google-Verve partnership simplifies the payment process for Google Play Store apps and services while providing a more inclusive digital environment for Nigerians.

In a statement on Thursday, July 27, Crawford said, “Transactions will be undertaken in Nigerian Naira (NG) and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions,” he said.

“As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store.”

The Google official described the development as a milestone, adding that it will be of immense benefit to Nigerians.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Verve, expanding Google Play access for more Nigerians.

“The introduction of local payments with Verve cards is a significant milestone, enabling more Nigerians to participate in the app economy and access the apps they need.”

Similarly, the managing director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, posited that integrating with Google Play was a significant stride towards achieving Verve’s vision of promoting financial inclusion.

He said, “As a foremost payment card scheme in Nigeria, Verve’s expanding acceptance promotes inclusion by extending the reach of digital services to a larger segment of the Nigerian population.

“Maximising this exciting possibility, users can now add their Verve cards to their Google Play account and pay in naira, without stress.”

To use the service, visit Google Play Store, select your desired app, enter the amount, click “Add credit or debit card’, and, when prompted, enter your Verve card information.

You can also visit pay.google.com, log in with your Gmail account, select ‘Add a payment method’, enter your Verve card information, and save. After that, make your purchase by going back to the Play Store.

This service is available to Android users with Verve cards.