Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

Bankole Abe
NIMC
NIGERIAN Twitter users have reacted to the breakdown of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal.

Telecommunication companies have reportedly lost millions due to the effect of the problem on customer verification.

Thousands of telecommunication subscribers nationwide seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines have been left stranded following the technical glitch. 

Responding to complaints from Twitter users, MTN Nigeria said it could not process SIM swap and update requests due to challenges with the NIMC portal.

“We are sorry we currently cannot process SIM swap and update requests due to external challenges. We appreciate your understanding and will post an update once this has been resolved,” the telco said.

NIMC has apologised and said its engineers are battling to address the crisis.

Confirming the development in a statement, NIMC said maintenance of the verification portal caused the downtime.

“The National Identity Management Commission wishes to inform the general public that its NIN Verification Service is temporarily unavailable due to the maintenance service being carried out by one of the commission’s network service providers.

“The NIMC wants to assure the public that verification and authentication services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience this might cause our esteemed customers, as all hands are on deck to ensure speedy restoration ,” the statement reads.

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter, a social media platform, to share their views on the development.

Below are some of the reactions.

 

 

With the portal currently inaccessible, NIMC has advised Nigerians to use the Tokenisation platform, an alternative platform used for the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN), pending when its NIN Verification Service (NVS) will be up and running.

