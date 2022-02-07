Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

— 1 min read

NIGERIAN Twitter users have reacted to the breakdown of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal.

Telecommunication companies have reportedly lost millions due to the effect of the problem on customer verification.

Thousands of telecommunication subscribers nationwide seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines have been left stranded following the technical glitch.

Responding to complaints from Twitter users, MTN Nigeria said it could not process SIM swap and update requests due to challenges with the NIMC portal.

“We are sorry we currently cannot process SIM swap and update requests due to external challenges. We appreciate your understanding and will post an update once this has been resolved,” the telco said.

NIMC has apologised and said its engineers are battling to address the crisis.

Confirming the development in a statement, NIMC said maintenance of the verification portal caused the downtime.

“The National Identity Management Commission wishes to inform the general public that its NIN Verification Service is temporarily unavailable due to the maintenance service being carried out by one of the commission’s network service providers.

“The NIMC wants to assure the public that verification and authentication services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience this might cause our esteemed customers, as all hands are on deck to ensure speedy restoration ,” the statement reads.

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter, a social media platform, to share their views on the development.

Below are some of the reactions.

@nimc_ng would never react to this complaint. They collected outrageous amount from the agents and therefore lack the moral stand to bring them to caution.

Most Govt agencies are just conduit for extortion and corruption — ĐENG O.O.O. 🌐🔴 (@UtchayMillion) February 1, 2022

The simple process of obtaining a passport in Nigeria can involve interacting with up to 4 separate govt institutions: NIS, NIMC, Local Govt secretariat and High Court. Each of these interactions is designed to be predatory and expensive. That is NOT a "small" government. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) February 2, 2022

Why is NIMC portal always breaking down? Note:

If you don't understand how a website works just keep quiet and don't disgrace yourself here. — Programmer Oluwashola Smart (@Qualitysmart01) February 7, 2022

While the NIMC website has crashed, millions of Nigerians in diaspora have yet to register for the national identification scheme. — Metropolitan Preye (@Metropolitanvik) February 7, 2022

NIMC is down Forget those ppl, na dem way They still make govt money. It's not like they care But u nko? Is ur own income down like NIMC? I hope ur income is up & not down bt if it's down, I think I can help This will cost u hard work. If u're not ready to work, don't bother — Adeyemi Badmus (@AdeyemiBadmus07) February 7, 2022

A woman gets married. She came register a passport with a simple affidavit unless she shows a NIN slip. She goes to NIMC, they frustrate the process of getting either a new NIN or updating NIN details to new name. You want pple to obey the law bt you're frustrating the process! — FRan6 (@olamidefrancis) February 7, 2022

When its the Nigeria government that is involved just know that things will suffer. The government will create a system and same government will frustrate the system. | NIMC | — B. A. Kingsley (@crazyythinker) February 7, 2022

With the portal currently inaccessible, NIMC has advised Nigerians to use the Tokenisation platform, an alternative platform used for the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN), pending when its NIN Verification Service (NVS) will be up and running.