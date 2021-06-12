We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIANS, on Saturday, staged a peaceful solidarity protest in Washington D.C. to demand for an end to insecurity and bad governance in Nigeria. The protests held across many cities in the country.

The protesters who wore branded tee-shirts with the inscription “Yoruba Nation Now!” held placards showing pictures of some of the victims of recent killings by armed bandits in the country.

“We are exercising our fundamental human rights as Yoruba. We want to be self-determining,” one of the protesters was heard saying in a video circulating online.

Protests were also held at the Trafalgar Square London by different groups demanding that ‘Buhari must go’ and calling for Biafra and a Yoruba nation.

“Oduduwa is our nation, Nigeria is an imposition,” one of the placards read.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was worried and concerned about the worsening insecurity but enjoined Nigerians to celebrate the country’s democracy which was going through a process of ‘improvement.’

In a Democracy Day speech delivered earlier on Saturday, Buhari said overcoming the present challenges were a necessary process that the country must undergo to emerge as a stronger nation, noting that in response to some of the agitations, his government had recognised the need to acknowledge notions of marginalisation and agitations for constitutional amendments.

“Government is, however, willing to play a critical role in the constitutional amendment process without usurping the powers of the National Assembly in this regard,” Buhari said, adding that he remained committed to bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture.