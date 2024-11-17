back to top

Nigeria’s Chidimma emerges second at Miss Universe 2024

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Entertainment
Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe first runner up
Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe first runner up
Editorial
Editorial

Nigeria makes history at Miss Universe, emerges Top 5 out of over 120 contestants. 

Nigeria’s representative, Chidimma Adetshina, finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico.

Details soon.

Editorial
Author Page

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement